Jodha Akbar was a special movie for multiple reasons. To begin with, many were attracted to its subject set in the 16th century revolving around the historical pair. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s collaboration was a dream project that fans awaited. With an ace director like Ashutosh Gowariker and supporting cast including Sonu Sood and Kulbushan Kharbanda – the 2008 film was a must-watch.

Upon its release, the film was lauded for each and every reason. Its music was bang on and some of the songs are till date a part of many playlists. Aishwarya and Hrithik made an ace pair on-screen. But another reason why the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial remained special is its grand set.

From the apt costume to the grand set, Jodha Akbar makers spent whopping amounts in production. The large enemies, scenes inside the palace to across the road – none of it was easy. However, the team pulled it off beautifully. Of course, it came at a huge price.

For the unversed, the shooting for Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan led Jodha Akbar took place in Karjat, Maharashtra. Set designer Nitin Desai had put his heart and soul into the enormous sets, that took inspiration from Agra and Jaipur as reference points. But do you know the price of it all?

As per reports going viral across social media platforms, the Karjat sets alone cost a massive 12 crore. That, of course, is a huge sum, especially when spent back in 2008. The film in total is said to be made on a budget of 40 crores. From the salary of actors to promotional payment, everything was managed within the left amount.

Albeit, Ashutosh Gowariker’s huge investment was totally worth it. Jodha Akbar was a visual spectacle and will always remain one of the best experiences in terms of Indian cinema.

Must Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar EXCLUSIVE On Kundali Bhagya Beating Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Others On TRP Charts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube