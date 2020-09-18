Urmila Matondkar Thanks ‘Real People Of India’ Who Supported Her After Kangana Ranaut Called Her A ‘Soft Porn Star’

Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter on Friday to thank those who stood by her after Kangana Ranaut referred to her as a soft porn star.

Calling her supporters “the real people of India”, Urmila also had a word of gratitude for a section of the media.

“Thank you the ‘Real People of India’ and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touchedï¿½ humbled,” Urmila Matondkar tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging her post with #JaiHind.

Commenting on Urmila Matondkar’s tweet, netizens shared love and support for the actress.

“Grew up watching your movies. My childhood has Rangeela etched in my memories. Avoid all filth coming from fake media because goodness always prevail over vices. I wish you all the best for your upcoming work in cinema. Also thanking you for entertaining us during 90s decade,” commented a user.

“We are proud of you .. We need people like you in our country to make our country great,” commented another user.

Urmila Matondkar also received support from several Bollywood celebrities and politicians all through Thursday, after Kangana referred to her as a “soft porn star” in a television interview.

Meanwhile, as she continues facing heat from Bollywood celebrities after calling Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star, Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory.

“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” Kangana tweeted on Thursday.

