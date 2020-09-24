The drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case is currently being investigated by NCB and several big names have surfaced. The agency has issued summons to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh amongst others.

It all began when Deepika’s chats with manager Karishma Prakash surfaced online. DP could be seen asking Karishma for hash. When the latter said she was in Bandra, the actress allegedly asked her manager to arrange it via a third person.

Now, if recent rumours are to be believed, Deepika Padukone is returning to Mumbai via a charter plane. The actress was earlier planned to have returned yesterday. However, there seems to be some change of plans now.

Deepika Padukone has been asked to mark her presence at the NCB office tomorrow. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh has reportedly acknowledged the summon too.

Reports also state that husband Ranveer Singh was also a part of the legal discussions alongside Deepika. Previous reports claimed that the actress will release an official statement, however, now that the matter is getting more serious, that seems unlikely.

Deepika Padukone flew to Goa last week to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next film. Her manager Karishma Prakash was also summoned by the agency on Monday, but she could not appear before the agency on Tuesday citing ill-health.

“She has been exempted from appearance before the central agency till Friday,” an NCB source told PTI.

The development comes in the wake of the investigation into a drug-related case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat.

So far, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant along with 16 other accused have been arrested by the NCB in the case.

