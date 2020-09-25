Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise caused a stirred in the nation. From non-stop media coverage on the case to the drug nexus in Bollywood industry being exposed, this case has been adding a whole lot of sub-plots to it.

Sushant was dating Rhea Chakraborty and while they never went public with it, the couple was already in a live-in relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and the Jalebi actress left his apartment on June 8, 2020. His death news came as a shock to Rhea Chakraborty as well and for a month she didn’t post anything about the late actor on her social media accounts.

Today, we are gonna talk about their relationship and how Sushant gave her something beautiful on Rhea’s birthday last year. Yes, that’s correct. On her last birthday, the Kedarnath actor planned a surprise party on July 1, 2019, and called a few close friends and family.

Sushant gave her a beautiful platinum pendant on her birthday which the Jalebi actress was seen wearing thereafter. A source close to India Today revealed, “Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other.”

The insider further revealed that the couple was spending a lot of time together and said, “They are still calling each other ‘good friends’ but the reality is that they already see each other. When Sushant is not in town, he is chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is in jail for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Must Read: Saqib Saleem EXCLUSIVE On Crackdown; Update On His & Ranveer Singh Starrer ’83’s Theatre Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube