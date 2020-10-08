Rapper Raja Kumari: "Women Around The World Still Face Many Roadblocks"

Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari is doing her part to help in women empowerment. The rapper says that even though society has progressed a lot in recent times, women across the globe still face roadblocks. She added that these issues need to be addressed and acted upon. Read on to know what she said.

The rapper says the issue needs to be addressed and that is the reason behind her joining Cynthia Erivo, Camila Coelho and Tatyana McFadden at the World Woman Hour. This event is a global digital one that will spotlight the untold stories of 60 women achievers from all corners of the globe. The aim of the event is to empower the young generation.

Raja Kumari said, “I’m extremely honoured and excited to be part of the World Woman Hour and empower and inspire young minds all across the world. Despite progress in recent years, women around the world still face many roadblocks and this needs to be addressed and acted upon.”

Raja Kumari added, “It feels amazing to be part of a bigger revolution. Sometimes, we just need to be inspired by one person who is already doing what we want to do and then each day becomes a blessing.”

The World Woman Hour event will be held on October 11. Kumari is best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and Fall Out Boy.

On the professional front, Raja Kumari has lent her voice for Bollywood films too. Some songs featuring her as playback singer are Allah Duhai Hai from Race 3, Never Give Up from Vivegam, The Wakhra Song from Judgementall Hai Kya, Afreeda from Dil Bechara and many more.

