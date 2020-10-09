Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, best known for his clear and fast ekhara taans, turned 75 on Friday (October 9). The senior Indian musician, who was awarded India’s second-highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan in 2001, received an amazing surprise on his special day. Read on to know more about it.

The surprise the Sarod maestro received was that of his eight-year-old twin grandsons, Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash making their musical debut. Zohan and Abeer are the sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash and they made their musical debut with the track, ‘Our Love’.

Calling it the best gift he could have imagined, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said, “I have received the best birthday gift ever from Abeer and Zohaan. This was such a pleasant surprise. I am so moved and touched that they were able to do this during such trying times on the planet. Please bless them in their musical journey. The learning never stops for an artiste. I feel that I am still a student and have so much more to learn.”

‘Our love’ was produced during the lockdown, earlier this year. Based on Raga Tilak Kamod, the composition has the twins performing a soulful arrangement that was originally created by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan himself and arranged by Sai Shravanam.

Ayaan shared some insight behind the making of ‘Our love’. He said, “When the planet heals and the human race recovers from the pandemic, I look forward to creating more music with my children just like I did when my brother and I were of their age. In fact they have taken very well to music and it would make me a proud father to see them perform on the same stage as us one day.”

