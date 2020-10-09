Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar Thanks Trans Rights Activist, "From One Laxmmi To Another"

Akshay Kumar released Laxmmi Bomb‘s trailer today, and since noon it has been getting a mixed-to-positive response from all corners. Akshay has been thanking people for their love towards the trailer on his Twitter account. It became really special for the whole team when Trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi took to her social media account and praised the trailer.

Akshay quoted her tweet and thanked for all the love. Laxmi tweeted a video message along with the caption, “What a Diwali dhamaaka @akshaykumar and @advani_kiara!! #laxmmibombtrailer dekh ke maza aa gaya! Shayad naam mein hi kuch khaas hai (I really enjoyed the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb! Maybe there is something special in the name).”

To which Akshay Kumar replied, “This means a lot ♥️ Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another 🙏🏻 Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai.”

Check out her video message here:

This means a lot ♥️ Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another 🙏🏻 Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :) https://t.co/JWlcFryTcQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

In the video, we can see Laxmmi saying,

“Barasne aai hai Laxmi. Bahut accha lagta hai ye sun ke, mera bhi naam Laxmi hai aur maine abhi voh trailer dekha Laxmmi Bomb ka. Bahut interzaar tha us trailer ka. Dhamaakedaar… live life queen size. Hum toh apni zindagi queen size jeete hai aur is waqt toh sabko Laxmi ki zaroorat hai par yeh ek refreshing mind hua aaj trailer dekh ke. Main dhanyawad karti hun Akshay ji ka aur unki poori team ka itni sunder picture banaye hai aur trailer hi voh kehte hai na bacche ke pair paalne main hi dikhai dete hai toh trailer se hi pata chalta hai ki film kitni acchi hai. Bahut dhamal ho gaya hai. Thank you.”

[Laxmmi is coming to rain on you. It felt so nice on hearing this. My name is also Laxmmi, and even I watched the trailer for Laxmmi Bomb. I was eagerly waiting for it. Explosive. We do live our lives queen size and everyone needs a Laxmmi these days. This trailer did refresh me. I thank Akshay and his team that they made such a beautiful film. They say you can guess what a baby will grow up to be right when he is in his crib. So I can guess from the trailer how good the film will be. It will be a blast.)]

Laxmmi Bomb and Akshay Kumar fans, tell us how did you find the trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

