Thalaivi NEW Look: Kangana Ranaut Is A Replica Of Jayalalithaa; Remembers ‘Amma’ On Her 72nd Birth Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the biopic titled ‘Thalaivi‘. Today, on the 72nd birth anniversary of the politician, the makers have revealed yet another look of the Panga actress from the film.

Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter page to share two pics – one of the former TN CM and another is Ranaut’s look. We are impressed with the striking resemblance of Kangana Ranaut with the politician who was addressed as ‘Amma’ by people in the state.

In the new look, Kangana Ranaut is donning a plain white saree and a big round bindi. She has tied her hair in a sleek bun and minimal make-up makes her look radiant just the way Jayalalithaa looked during her younger days.

Kangana’s sister captioned the politician’s pic, “Today is Jaya Amma’s birth anniversary. Remembering #Thalaivi the revolutionary leader ❤❤❤”.

For Ranaut’s look as the former CM, Rangoli wrote, “Kangana in and as #Thalaivi … without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi”.

Check out the pics below:

Today is Jaya Amma’s birth anniversary. Remembering #Thalaivi the revolutionary leader ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/GzMjYvmck9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi … without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Thalaivi is being helmed by A. L. Vijay. Actor Arvind Swami will essay the role of M. G. Ramachandran and Prakash Raj will portray M. Karunanidhi.

The film will hit the screens this year.

What do you think of Kangana Ranaut’s new look from the film? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!