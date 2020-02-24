BREAKING! Sooryavanshi PREPONED, Akshay Kumar’s Film To Now Enjoy A Long Extended Weekend!

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead, is the third film of Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise. The film will witness a grand reunion with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Ajay Devgn’s Singham making special appreances. But what’s more exciting than all of this is that the film has just got preponed and we can’t keep calm!

Yes, you heard that right! Akshay Kumar himself took to his Twitter a while ago and made the big announcement. The superstar has shared a 58-seconds long video which showcases kids going to the three cops – Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi individually and asking them if they’re okay with 24th March as the new release date. It is followed by a nod from all of them, and we even see Katrina Kaif in her character avatar in the end of the video.

The film will now be releasing 3 days before the earlier scheduled release date (27th March). With the holiday of Gudi Padwa on 25th March, and the theatres being available 24*7, Sooryavanshi will indeed enjoy a massive extended weekend! Well, when it comes to Akshay Kumar, you can always expect the unexpected and this one comes as another.

Akshay Kumar made the announcement with a super cool caption that read, “Ain’t no time for crime ‘coz Aa Rahi Hai Police! #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March. #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch”

Check out his tweet below:

Meanwhile, according to an IMDb finding released recently, Sooryavanshi is became the most anticipated Indian movie of 2020.

“I think what we are happy about is the expectation with what people will come to the theatre. Many times people try to cash on the brand. ‘Sooryavanshi‘ or for any other films for that matter… We never tried to cash on the brand. We have worked hard,” Rohit Shetty had earlier shared.

