NO Salman Khan In Akshay Kumar’s Next; Singham 3 With Ajay Devgn CONFIRMED Post Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi which is directed by Sooryavanshi is undoubtedly the hottest film when it comes to the trade world. The ‘baap’ of masala films, Rohit also has Golmaal 5 and Singham 3 on his plate post Sooryavanshi.

We saw Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Simmba and both Ajay, Ranveer will also be seen in Sooryavanshi. One of the frequently asked questions to Rohit was when is he returning with Singham 3 and he has finally answered it.

In a report published on PTI, the director was quoted saying, “The next instalment in my cop universe will be ”Singham” with Ajay. It”s Singham”s turn to come next.”

There were rumours that one more cop will have a cameo in Sooryavanshi to carry forward the franchise. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s name popped up in the rumours but it seems nothing is true. Rohit said, “We are not bringing anyone this time. No cop is coming in ”Sooryavanshi” because then I will have to make the film immediately.”

He also added, “I do feel scared on a Friday when my films release and that little bit of fear should be there. I have always believed in giving what the audience expects from me as a filmmaker and I stay true and honest in that. I hope people like this film.”

He is also backing a film with Farah Khan directing it which was said to be a remake of Satte Pe Satta, to which he replied, “The remake version is different. We are still working on it. Farah is still writing it. We will do ”Khatron Ke Khiladi”, ”Sooryavanshi” and then production will start.”

