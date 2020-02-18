Singer Darshan Raval has come up with a new track “Asal Mein”.

“‘Asal mein’ is a special song as its the fifth consecutive year that I will be releasing a song on Valentine’s Day. My fans have always showered me with a lot of love and I hope this track will tug their hearts as well,” Darshan said.

Darshan Raval drops his new song 'Asal Mein'
Darshan Raval Drops His New Love Song Titled ‘Asal Mein’

Penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, the new song deals with the anguish of a breakup. It is out on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

Also, Darshan will be back as the host of the upcoming season of “Dil Beats”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out