Amruta Khanvilkar On Being A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: “Hope To Get A Chance To Do Action Stunts In Films Now”

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who is one of the 10 participants of the action reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” (KKK 10) hopes to get more opportunities to act in action films after the show goes on air.

“I just hope that once all my episodes go on air, I get more roles where I get a chance to do action and stunts. There is a certain fearless factor that I have and, I must say, after participating in ‘KKK10′ I am more confident to take risks. I think, for us, it is comparatively easy to do action sequences than what we did in the reality show. In the show, there is an element of unpredictability whereas in films, everything is choreographed and there are retakes and small takes. The way women-oriented films are becoming common in our mainstream entertainment space, action films for women should become the same for us because we are no less than men when it comes to action,” Amruta told IANS.

The new season is shot in Bulgarian landscapes with actors Ada Khan, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Sharing her experience of shooting for the show, Amruta said: “This was my first time in Bulgaria and I had a great time. I know people must be thinking that how could someone feel happy in 45-degree temperature, but I am a typical Maharashtrian who would rather have summer than winter. I feel super lazy when I go to my in-laws’ place in Delhi in winter. So I actually enjoyed the summer of Bulgaria.”

The actress has worked in Bollywood films like “Raazi”, “Satyameva Jayate” and “Malang” apart from several Marathi films. Asked about what was her reaction when she got the call to be part of the show, Amruta said: “From the time I got the call from the showmakers, I was excited to be a part of the show but my husband, being protective, took time to agree. He asked, ‘what if you get injured’, and ‘are you sure you want to take the risk’. But I was so thrilled that obviously in the end he had to agree with me!”

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show will from February 22, and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors channel.

