South Actress Sriya Reddy Is Giving Us Brand New Fitness Goals With Her Intense Workout Video

Southern actress Sriya Reddy is redefining fitness goals with a new gym video of herself.

Sriya, who has worked in films like “Kanchivaram”, “Pallikoodam” and “Oraal”, took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of herself doing an intensive workout on the monkey bar.

“#monkeybars #crazy #workout #adrenaline rush ! Thank you #induceevolution great gym in Ooty to keep up with my fitness journey even while travelling! P.s excuse my terrible facial expressions,” Sriya captioned the video.

The video has over 15.6K likes on the photo-sharing website

Sriya’s friend and actress Aishwarya Rajesh wrote on the comments section: “u left me.” To which, Sriya replied: “missed you though.”

Sriya, who is the daughter of former Indian test cricketer Bharath Reddy, made her acting debut in the 2002 film “Samurai”. She then appeared in nearly a dozen Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as “Black”, “Thimiru” and “Kanchivaram” among many others.

