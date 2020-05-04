Sameera Reddy Makes A SHOCKING Revelation: “People Ask Me When Will I Become Skinny & S*xy Again”

Sameera Reddy has been very vocal about all the complications she faced post-childbirth. Right from her weight-gain, to postpartum depression and being brutally body shammed, the Race actress has never shied away from opening up about these issues.

But now, during her interaction at the Fever Digital initiative, 100 Hours 100 Stars, Sameera Reddy has opened up on what she calls the darkest phase of her life. The actress said that she was so depressed that she practically locked herself in the house for a whole year and a half!

Opening up during the interaction, Sameera Reddy said, “For me, my darkest period was post giving birth the first time — call it a post-partum blues or depression. And at that time I went through a really dark space and quarantined myself in my house for almost one-and-a-half years.”

The De Dana Dan actress also shared, “A lot of people ask me, when will i become skinny and s*xy again. I am tired of explaining to people that these are all different versions of me. Today even if i go back to being that slim, s*xy version of me…i did not even have the slightest confidence. But today, i will flaunt that flab like a really mean it and i will enjoy it! So it is really about your own perception in your head.”

But what makes us laud Sameera Reddy is the fact that she says that when she was s*xy and all slim trim she lacked the kind of confidence every individual desire. But now, having put all that behind her, Sameera Reddy feels that she is more than confident to even flaunt her flab in place of well-toned abs!

Well, now with the kind of confidence that Sameera Reddy has, that’s what we think makes a woman truly s*xy! Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

