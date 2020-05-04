Many actresses in B’Town have previously come forward to share their casting couch experience. Recently, it was Four More Shots Please! actress Manvi Gagroo who revealed some shocking details in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi. Now, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana is breaking all the stereotypes and sharing how he, being a male, had to go through it too!

The actor in a recent interaction revealed how a casting director once offered him a lead role but wanted him to showcase his genital organs in return. He furthermore revealed his reaction to the same and how he hasn’t still lost hope in his individual journey in Bollywood but has a long way to go.

Talking about his casting couch experience in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “It happened once, a casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer.”

Furthermore, talking about his journey, “Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So, I have faced rejections. Also, I’m well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don’t think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years,” said Ayushmann Khurrana.

What do you have to say about Ayushmann Khurrana’s revelation? Do you feel things have changed in the Industry now? Share with us in the comment section below.

