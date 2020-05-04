The I For India concert last night brought several stars from various industries together and urged people to donate to the COVID-19 relief fund. The highlight of even was without any doubt Shah Rukh Khan rendition of Money Heist’s Bella Ciao. While we were busy enjoying the star and his little munchkin AbRam taking the centre stage, his fans observed a detail in his residence Mannat and are applauding him for the same ever since.

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the most awaited personalities in the last night’s I For India concert. And the actor did justice to the hype by giving Bella Ciao a twist and it is all over the internet right now. But what the fans observed was the presence of a Ganesh idol and the holy Quran on the either sides of the superstar.

Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega! pic.twitter.com/T7eLzBuC9Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to share this observation and have been applauding Shah Rukh Khan for the same. A fan wrote, “Ganesh bhi milega, Quran bhi milega… Ye SRK ka Mannat hai sahab, yaha aapko har dharm milega. The image that truly described #IForIndia.” Another wrote, “Ganpati ki Murti Left mai. Right Mai Quran Shah Rukh Khan Hai Bharat Ki shaan.”

A few tweets have been compiled below:

Ganpati ki Murti Left mai.

Right Mai Quran

Shah Rukh Khan Hai Bharat Ki shaan🇮🇳 https://t.co/My32svaw2b — 🅰️🅱️HI 🍻🚬 (@i_am_srkoholic) May 4, 2020

" On The left idol of Lord #Ganesha And #Quran On The Right Side This Is The Beauty Of My Favorite Actor Shah Rukh Khan. @iamsrk @gaurikhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/gIHJEyDA8g — Ayansrkian (@qaziayan_) May 4, 2020

Ganesh bhi milega, Quran bhi milega… Ye SRK ka Mannat hai sahab, yaha aapko har dharm milega. The image that truly described #IForIndia @iamsrk 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mxZh2ilJmx — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) May 4, 2020

Thank you so much for this beautiful song, Shah! You are really the best. Thank u for all the happiness and love u give to us. Give my love to AbRam for his cute little cameo 🥰🥰🥰 I love you so much my GOD SRK 😘😘❤️ And also happy to see our gifts next ur family picture 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dC7FTnTljP — Rakshit Shah – ZERO (@rshah2611) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, I For India, alongside Shah Rukh Khan also had Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal. International names that collaborated included, Will Smith, Nick Jonas, and many more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and his next film has become the biggest mystery of our times. There have been several speculations of him collaborating with several filmmakers of which the prominent ones are Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar and Raj & Dk.

