I For India: A historical event like I for India has been organized by Give India, which will see 85 top celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood come together for a virtual concert and raise funds for the frontline workers who have been protecting us from the Coronavirus pandemic. Right in the beginning, the event saw Tiger Shroff surprising fans by crooning a Varun Dhawan song. While we have seen him carry off some daredevil stunts in the past, this was definitely a first for all his fans.

Putting on his sunglasses as he is shy, Tiger Shroff sang Theher Ja from the Varun Dhawan starrer October. He also sang one of his favourite songs, Roop Tera Mastana, from Aaradhna. Later when Arjun Kapoor came on the screen to encourage the audience to donate for the fund, we noticed Groot’s action figure kept as a showpiece on his shelf, making us wonder if the Panipat actor is also a big Marvel fan, just like us. Arjun requested people to donate generously for those who are struggling for shelter and food.

Kartik Aaryan also took everyone by surprise as he didn’t use any monologue this time. He simply requested fans to donate for those affected by the lockdown by stating that this time he is not here to deliver long monologues, but instead wants people to donate with large hearts. Until now many actors in the concert have made an appeal to stand united in these tough times.

The four-hour-long concert live on Facebook will feature performances and personal messages from over 85 Indian and global stars including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Dulquer Salmaan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Sophie Turner, AR Rahman, Bryan Adams, Mindy Kaling, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Jonas Brothers, Amaan Ali, Ayaan Ali, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Anoushka Shankar, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Rekha Bharadwaj and others.

Directors such as Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Zoya Akhtar will also be there.

