I For India Concert: Many big celebs from all over the world have come together to participate in the huge I For India concert. The 4 hour long concert is entertaining the audience with performances from actors, musicians, singers and more, informing them about the pandemic, and also motivating them to donate for the best of the country.

Twinkle Khanna got into a conversation with Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty and discussed several important facts about Coronavirus and its rapidly increasing spread nationwide. The popular author and former actress asked the doctor about the misinformation revolving around the rumoured cures of COVID-19. She specifically asked him about the misconceptions among people that it will get cured by consuming cow urine, Bitter Gourd juice, among other things.

Sharing some important facts about the problem, Dr. Devi Prasad said that it will get cured by herd immunity (when at least people in India will be immune against the virus). He also said that the virus is here to stay for at least 1 or 2 years and life is not going to be the same after this. He further said that we’ll have to practice social distancing to stay healthy in the future too.

Well, that’s something we were not really prepared as yet but guess, it’s time to brace ourselves.

Many more big Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Badshah, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Shreya Ghoshal, Zakir Hussain, and others have also come ahead to encourage people to donate for this noble cause.

