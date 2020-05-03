Sunil Lahri AKA Laxman’s SHOCKING Revelation: “Wasn’t Very Happy Doing Ramayan…”

Ramanand Sagar’s mythological drama, Ramayan featuring Arun Govil (Ram) and Dipika Chikhlia (Sita) in lead, is a classic in its own way. Its rerun turned out to be such a massive success that the show has created a world record with over 7.7 crore viewers. However, Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman has recently made a shocking revelation and below is all the details you need!

Sunil Lahri in a recent interview revealed that he wasn’t very happy to be a part of Ramayan initially as he lost several Bollywood offers because of it. In fact, the show during its first few episodes didn’t garner too much attention, and the response remained lukewarm.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunil Lahri revealed, “You won’t believe, I wasn’t very happy in the beginning when I was doing Ramayan because I lost a lot of film work because of this commitment. Today, I am happy because even after so many years people believe, recognise and are talking about it; it is more than what it was earlier,” he recounted.

Furthermore, Sunil also spoke about his other projects not working out that well. “It never happened to me. To be honest, Yes, similar work did come in but I was very clear that I don’t want to do it. Usually, my personality does not support mythological characters and so, people were shocked when I pulled off Lakshman. While doing Ramayan, I was a part of other projects too where I was doing action, some romantic and musical films as well. So, I did not get typecast. But, fortunately, or unfortunately, those films did not work,” shared the actor.

Regarding the on-going rerun and the TRPs that it has been receiving, Sunil Lahri said that he’s sure now that, Ramayan does have a manufacturing date, but there’s no expiry date. He further assured that the show will be receiving equal love even after 15 years.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!