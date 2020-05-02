It was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar among many other celebrities have collaborated for a from-home concert ‘I For India’, with an intention to raise funds for the battle against Covid-19. Varun Dhawan too is a part of this noble initiative and Koimoi has some interesting details about his performance.

The Four-hour long concert which will be streamed on Facebook on May 3, will feature Varun Dhawan in an around 5-minute long video alongside approximately 140 dance instructors from Shiamak Davar’s Institute. “The instructors participating from all over the world including Dubai, Vancouver and Toronto, will dance on a medley of songs. Varun will appear by the end of the video grooving on ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ from Street Dancer 3D. He was really excited to be a part of this initiative,” informs a source close to the development.

Confirming the news Shiamak told Koimoi, “Varun Dhawan has been our SDIPA (Shiamak Davar’s Institute for the Performing Arts) student and we share a great bond. When it came to this cause, we felt it would be fitting to have all my instructors dance in their homes from their countries and we then have Varun dancing here. It’s turned out to be a power packed performance and I am sure everyone will appreciate the effort and the cause too.”

Apart from Varun Dhawan, other celebs who are a part of this initiative, includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bryan Adams, Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling, Will Smith, Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, AR Rahman, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arijit Singh and Rani Mukerji among others.

Ever since the beginning of the lockdown, celebrities have been doing their bit to help the country during the coronavirus pandemic. Besides donating for several causes in connection to the outbreak, Akshay Kumar & Jackky Bhagnani in early April had released a motivating song ‘Muskurayega India’ and had followed it up with a new version of Teri Mitti from the 2019 historical film, Kesari, as a tribute to the healthcare workers of our country.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!