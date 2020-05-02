Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Govt For Lockdown Extension: "They’re Not Going To Stop..."

The fact that Anurag Kashyap is no fan of PM Narendra Modi or the ruling government is not a secret. Ever since the time the actor has returned to Twitter he has been bashing the PM and the government for various issues. This time the filmmaker is back at it again, and it is for the lockdown extension that has been issued by the govt.

For the unversed, the Narendra Modi government first announced the nationwide Lockdown on the 24th of March, 2020. Now the Union Health Ministry yesterday announced a further extension of the lockdown by two weeks, i.e till the 17th of May 2020. And this seems to have not gone down well with Mr. Anurag Kashyap.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Anurag Kashyap has posted, “Lockdowns will keep going on.. they’re not going to stop.The government has no plan, no strategy and has no money either. It’s time for all parties, economists, scientists, corporates to come together, And find a workable solution. Initiative has to come from the PM himself.”

Anurag Kashyap had earlier condemned the PM for his last-minute announcement of the lockdown with a tweet that read, “8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु।“

8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020

Anurag Kashyap is one of those very few Bollywood celebs who seems to oppose every decision and law passed by the Narendra Modi government. The filmmaker had earlier bashed the government for the CAA and CAB as well.

