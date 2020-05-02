Irrfan Khan left a gaping hole in not just Bollywood, but in world cinema as a whole! While fans were shattered when news broke out of the Maqbool actor passing away, it was his family who mourns the most. While the late actor’s wife

wrote an emotional letter on the actor’s demise, his son Babil too shared his heartfelt condolences.

But today, Babil has taken to his social media handle to share yet another post of his father and the veteran Irrfan Khan. While Khan looks content in the video as he relishes Pani Puri at a fancy restaurant, we can’t stop our tears from flowing.

Babil took to his Instagram handle to share the video with a caption that read, “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri.”

Fans of Irrfan Khan are however heartbroken as they see this video with some of the commenting,” For a second mujhe laga jaise he is there. Kuch hua hi na ho (feels like nothing ever happened). Love and power to sutapa ji, you and Ayan.”

Meanwhile, Babil also took to his social media handle to thank all the fans of the late Irrfan Khan for their prayers and condolences. He wrote on his Instagram story, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabolary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you.”

Irrfan Khan had a long and painful battle against cancer to which he eventually succumbed yesterday at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where he was admitted for a colon infection.

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The Indian Cinema gem was one of the few actors to be a part of several Oscar-winning films.

Our heart reaches out to Irrfan Khan’s family and may God bless them with strength and courage to deal with these difficult days.

