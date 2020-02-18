Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Makes Fun Of Arti Singh In His Latest Instagram Video, "Bigg Boss Chahte Hain..."

Bigg Boss 13: Every season of Bigg Boss has been a huge hit on Indian television, but Bigg Boss 13 has been something special. While the show set new levels of popularity with its latest season, it remained in the news almost all the time.

Now even after the show has finished and Sidharth Shukla has been declared as the winner, it seems it will take some time for the show to stop making headlines.

Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh was one of the most talked-about contestants of the show. During her stint in the Bigg Boss, the TV actress became a part of quite many controversies. However, it seems she is still struggling to get relief from the Bigg Boss hangover even though she is in the comfort of her home.

Krushna took to Instagram and shared a funny video of Arti. In the video, he is seen telling the fans that what’s the situation ever since she has returned home. The video shows Arti trying to have some rest in Krushna’s arms as he asks her to have her meal. Even after asking her twice she doesn’t respond but as soon as Krushna changes his voice and speaks, “Bigg Boss chahte hain..” Arti immediately reacts and immediately starts giggling when she realises Krushna is making fun of her.

Krushna captioned the video, “Big boss ke ghar ka asarr chuttt nahi raha. See how Arti is behaving in the house 😂 @artisingh5 @bigbossss__khabri”

What are your thoughts on this?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!