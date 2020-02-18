Rangoli Chandel On Alia Bhatt: “Maa Baap Ne Acting Chahe Na Seekhaye Ho Magar Jihadi Politics Mein Puri Training Hai”

Alia Bhatt recently expressed her gratitude when she was asked about Maa Anand Sheela feeling that the actress is the right choice to be in her biopic. But seems it did not go well with Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel who has written a complete twitter thread to bash Ali and has also accused her of doing jihadi politics.

Maa Anand Sheela is the confidant who was the backbone of the Osho movement held by Rajneesh. While Alia is happy with the validations that she has got from Maa Sheela, Rangoli has some different plan.

Rangoli wrote, “Alia ji ne film Raazi mein ek Muslim spy play kiya jo Pakistan jati hai pregnant hoti hai aur rone lagti hai mujhe ghar vapis jana hai desh aur nationalism jaye bhad mein, Bolly Librandus ko mil gayi unki best actress.Gully Boy mein Alia ne ek Burkhey wali ka role play kiya, utna he kafi tha librandus ko unki best actress iss saal bhi mil gayi,ab Alia ji ek Pimp play kar rahi hai,Gangu Bai according to Hussain Zaidi book Gangu was a prostitute magar jab uski umar ho gayi tohwoh Top gangsters ko ladkiyan supply karti thi, Kehte hain woh Nehru ki bhi dost thi, toh yeh toh agli saal ki best actress Bollywood ko mil gayi.”

She added, “ab alia ji Maa Sheela play karengi the master mind behind armed cult jisne har dharm ki dhajjiya uda di aur orgies ko popular kiya toh yeh toh Bolly Librandus ka wet dream hai…iska matlab yeh award book ho gaya.”

Rangoli further took a huge jibe and accused her of jihadi politics dragging in her parents and Ananya Panday. She wrote, “Maa baap ne acting chahe na seekhaye ho magar jihadi politics mein puri training hai, magar aab Ananya ji bhi aa gayi hai toh jo sakta hai competition badh jaye hmmm..”

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Kangana had appreciated Raazi and Alia for her performance in the film.

