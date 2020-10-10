Alia Bhatt Grabs New Brand Deal With TRESemme Amid All The Negativity On Social Media

Alia Bhatt has seen a lot of negativity lately on social media. From nepotism debate to Sadak 2‘s trailer receiving a huge number of dislikes, she had a lot to deal with. However she has sailed through of all this by staying positive.

While Alia is gearing up for the release of some of her biggies like Brahmastra, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, she continues to grab new brand deals as well.

The latest is that Alia Bhatt has become the new face of TRESemme India, a haircare brand which was earlier being endorsed by Jacqueline Fernandez. Reportedly, Jacqueline got the brand in 2016 after the success of Dishoom and now considering the stardom of Alia Bhatt the brand has chosen her.

Apart from TRESemme, Alia Bhatt is also endorsing brands like Make My Trip, Maanyavar Mohey, Lays, Cornetto, Fuji Instax, Frankfinn airlines and Caprese.

Meanwhile, the team of the much-hyped SS Rajamouli directorial film, RRR, has resumed shooting. The mega-budget Telugu film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Ram Charan wrote to actor Jr NTR on Twitter: “Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct.”

He also shared a video on the microblogging website. The clip begins with the doors to the movie set opening. People can be seen cleaning the set, props and the costumes. The video then goes on to show proper sanitisation taking place, and temperature of the cast and crew being monitored.

The film’s director Rajamouli shared that life has bounced back to normal. He tweeted, “Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes… :) Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22.. #WeRRRBack”



Telugu star Jr NTR tweeted: “Excited to be back on the sets Jakkana @ssrajamouli ! @AlwaysRamcharan FINALLY bro Can’t wait!!! #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22 #WeRRRBack.”

RRR also features international actors Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody. The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

