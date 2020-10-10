Advertisement

Fashion and Bollywood go hand-in-hand, and this is prominent from the many fashionistas we have in the industry today. One such fashion person we look at for inspiration is South Indian and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh. She can slay an Indian look with the same confidence as a backless dress!

Today as Rakul turns 30, we take a look at the five times she wowed us with her versatile fashion sense. Check out the styles we love the most below.

Advertisement

Desi Girl Wonder

Rakul Preet Singh was all an Indian woman is in this Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki swirly print bluish-grey and silver saree. The high neck (Chinese collar style) blouse with vertical stripes just gave the saree more focus and love. She complimented her look with chunky bangles, earrings and a couple of rings from Amrapali Jewels. The loose wavy hair with not too much makeup is what we loved the best!

By the way, this wasn’t the only time she wowed us with her desi look. We even love these styles, but nothing beats the one above.

Sexy Gym Look

Besides being regarded as a fashionista, Rakul Preet Singh is also known for her fitness. And her workout ensembles shows off just how fit she is. A pair of black bicycle shorts, a galaxy print sports bra and a white jacket with red and grey lines – we want the attitude and confidence to slay the outfit while hitting the gym too!

Like a boss

Did you ever expect knee-length striped formal pants and a formal frilled blouse to not only make you look professional but also sexy at the same time? Well, Rakul looks sexy and formal – the right mix to be called a ‘boss lady’ with this style. Those stockings, belt and tie though added more volume to the look we love her earring.

Prints and Frills

While we find it difficult to pull off frills and prints separately, Rakul Preet Singh slayed the two together. This Hemant and Nandita blue and white floral one-shoulder creation, with a puffed sleeve and many layers of gathered frills, is something we guess only she can pull off. More than the heels, ring or makeup it is her smile that takes the look notches higher.

Thigh High Slits

Rakul Preet Singh can rock both Indian and western looks. And I am actually confused which thigh-high slit dress I like best on her. Well, from my shortlisted three looks, my favourite, I guess, is her complete white look. While the front of the dress has her completely covered from neck to thigh, it was backless till the waist! The bold lips, dark eyes and bronze makeup was a stark contrast to the colour of the dress and helps take the look notches higher. She accessorized with nothing more than long thread-like earrings.

But what I love best in this look is undoubtedly the thigh-high slit that showed off her longs legs in white strappy heels.

The other looks that were close competition are these:

Which look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

Happy Birthday, Rakul Preet Singh!

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Samuel Haokip Threatened By SSR Fans Of ‘Suicidal End’, Files Complaint

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube