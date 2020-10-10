Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Samuel Haokip Threatened By SSR Fans Of ‘Suicidal End’, Files Complaint

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case seems to be nearing its conclusion. While on that, the fans of SSR have been quite active and well, have been trolling a lot of people connected to the case. In the recent turn of events, Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip has approached the cyber cell after a few fans threatened him and continue to send hateful messages.

Samuel was also one of the people who were summoned and question in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now, Haokip in an Instagram post has shared how SSR Warriors have been sending him hateful messages claiming he will have a suicidal end. Samuel announced that he has taken legal action.

Sending a direct message to Samuel Haokip on Instagram; a Sushant Singh Rajput fan wrote, “I swear that you won’t have time even to regret!” A follow-up message read, “Be ready for your bl**dy suicidal end, despicable @jamlenpao !!! You may be saved by the mafia, but you’re vulnerable to the world power of revenge!! Don’t forget that there are powerful dark web hackers cooperating with us!”

Replying to the same, Samuel Haokip revealed how he has reached out to the cyber cell and complained against him and his IP address. “I am filing an FIR under IPC and under IT Act,2003 with the Cyber Cell against you and your IP Address.” But it turned out that the fan wasn’t alarmed. Instead, he had another hateful message as he wrote, “You can do actions against me& all the other SSR warriors as much as you want, despicable traitor. That will put you in more extra danger already!”

In another story, Samuel Haokip revealed how the complaint had been registered. Many people have been subjected to troll and threats after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020.

Remembering his late friend then, Samuel Haokip had written, “Feels as if it was last night… gazing Saturn and talking about quantum physics. You taught me so much…cant thank enough. You will always be in our heart,” he wrote.

“Now I understand, What you tried to say to me, And how you suffered for your sanity, And how you tried to set them free, They would not listen, they did not know how, Perhaps they’ll listen now @sushantsinghrajput,” he added.

