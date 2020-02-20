Dhvani Bhanushali Wins Big For Her Single Vaaste At A Prestigious Award Function!

Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has another jewel in her crown. The songstress who has been rising steadily every year has been awarded for her hard work.

Dhvani won the Listeners’ Choice Independent (Indies) award of the year at the Mirchi Music Awards for her hit single Vaaste.

Vaaste was a viral hit, which resonated with the youth and made Dhvani an overnight success, but now it’s also giving her all the awards. Vaaste is also the only song from India that’s featured in YouTube’s Top 10 songs of the world. The song has 700 million views and counting on YouTube, which is a humongous achievement in itself.



Dhvani has had a great year overall, apart from ‘Vaaste’ her recently released song ‘Na Ja Tu’ is another huge success, following the success of her other singles ‘Le Ja Re’ & ‘Main Teri Hoon’.

This is just the start for Dhvani Bhanushali, as she already has more film songs & singles coming up.

