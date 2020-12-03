Dimple Kapadia has made her big Hollywood debut in Christopher Nolan’s mega-budget venture Tenet. The actress, in a recent interview, got candid on being Nolan’s fan and going for audition hoping to click a picture with the director. She also opened up how she managed to get the part. Read the scoop to know more.

Dimple Kapadia shared that she couldn’t believe when she got a call for an audition. She thought it was some prank call but later she got to realise it was for real.

Dimple Kapadia told Bombay Times, “I got a call for an audition, which I thought was a prank call. Why would Christopher Nolan want me for his film? I am nowhere on the radar. I told my nephew (Karan Kapadia), ‘Koi meri taang kheench raha hoga. Don’t get your hopes too high.’ I wondered what if I couldn’t remember my lines to save my life! I don’t do auditions anymore (smiles!). Then I thought… let me give it a shot to see whether I can do it. I did it and sent it across.”

Dimple added, “Then I was told that Nolan is coming to India and I was requested to do an audition for him. I went with Karan to take a picture with Nolan, and thought… ‘Part toh milne wala hai nahin, photo hi sahi.’ When I got the part, I was nervous and was wondering how do I prepare for the role. I told my mother, ‘Mom, your daughter is working with one of the biggest directors in the world.’ I haven’t seen her smile like that in years.”

While sharing how it was to work with Christopher Nolan, Dimple Kapadia said, “He does one reading with his actors. If he is satisfied with it, there are no further instructions. Just do your job, if he feels something is not up to the mark or hasn’t been briefed to you well, he will come in. But otherwise, he is totally focused on seeing your performance. He watches you very closely… like a hawk. All you have to do is be there and do what is required. He doesn’t push you around at all.”

