Ryan Reynolds is known for his quirky sense of humour and keeps on coming up with unconventional ideas to amaze us. This time, the actor has come up with a new version of Taylor Swift’s one of the most popular songs of 2008, Love Story and it’s hilarious af! Continue reading to know more.

Ryan Reynolds recently released a new ad of 2020 match.com in which we see devilish looking figure right out of “Legend” finds true love with a young lady in a deserted big city.

Taylor Swift shared the ad on social media and wrote, “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so… here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

Meanwhile, in the last week interview on “Good Morning America”, Taylor Swift spoke about Love Story. The singer had said, “So far, of the ones I’ve recorded, I think it’s been the most fun doing ‘Love Story’ because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I’m a different singer now. So it’s been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song.”

Well, how do you like Ryan Reynolds new version of Taylor Swift’s Love Story? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite stars and movies.

