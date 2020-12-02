Pat Patterson, who was known for being the first openly gay pro-wrestling superstar, took his last breath today. He represented both WWE and WWF and is considered as a legend by the followers. He was 79.

One of his proudest achievements was to be a part of WWE Hall of Fame in 1996. He was inducted by Bret “Hitman” Hart. Apart from being first openly gay pro-wrestling wrestler, he was also the first-ever Intercontinental Champion.

The organisation released a statement which read, “WWE is saddened to learn that Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Patterson’s family and friends.”

WWE executive Shane McMahon took to his Twitter account and posted, “I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend. I love you, Pat. God speed.”

Shane’s sister Stephanie McMahon, who is the chief brand officer of WWE, also mourned the loss. She posted, “I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @WWE Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze.”

Veteran wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote about Pat Patterson, “No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze.”

