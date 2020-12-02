From snatching away La La Land’s award to Marlon Brando refusing to accept his award for The Godfather, Oscar Awards have been a hub of awkward moments since forever now. Today, we take you through 5 of the most awkward ones in the history of these awards.

Not A ‘La La Land’ Moment For The Makers!

Team La La Land was called on the stage after they were announced as the Best Film but then the mishap changed everything for them. Moonlight won the award instead, and the rest is history. La Land producers Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt, and Fred Berger were already in the middle of their winning speech. Here’s how Berger smartly changed the sentence: “To the love of my life, Ali Loewy, I love you. I love you so much, to my family, Mama, Papa, Jeff… Matt Plouffe, you kicked this off—and Damien Chazelle, we’re standing on your shoulders. We lost, by the way, but, you know.”

“You guys, I’m sorry, no. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture,” Jordan Horowitz added and then team Moonlight took over the stage. This was quite an awkward Oscar Awards moment, we must say.

‘Godfather’ Brando Needs No Oscar!

Marlon Brando once refused to accept the coveted trophy at the Oscar Awards in order to address the unfair representation of Native Americans in films and on TV. To which, Sacheen Littlefeather, president of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee, explained “the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry…and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee.”

In a 2016 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Littlefeather had said, “[T]he government was madder than hell…[they] told everyone in the studios in Hollywood not to hire me, or they would shut them down… I was blacklisted, or you could say ‘redlisted.'”

Slamming Former American President George W. Bush

While accepting his trophy at the Oscar Awards, Michael Moore said, “We like nonfiction and we live in fictitious times. We live in the time where we have fictitious election results that elects a fictitious President…We live in a time where we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons…we are against this war, Mr. Bush. Shame on you, Mr. Bush, shame on you.”

Angelina Jolie Making Everyone Awkward!

In this speech about her brother, Angelina Jolie surely raised many eyebrows. She said, “I’m so in love with my brother right now. He just held me and said he loved me.”

A Very Melodramatic Gwyneth Paltrow

Cosmopolitan described Paltrow’s overdramatic speech as, “Gwyneth basically just wailed her way through the rest of the speech. Cue multiple awkward faces in the audience.”

