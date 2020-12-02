Canadian rapper Drake is now entering into the world of scented candles. His highly exclusive candle line from his Better World Fragrance House is introducing five different essences but one specific candle in the line is likely to make more waves than the other.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is reportedly launching five signature scented candles- Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, Muskoka and Carby Musk. However, the candle Carby Musk is touted to be “actually smells like Drake.”

According to Michael Carby’s Revolve page, Carby Musk is a “smooth musk fragrance” that is as “introspective as an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.”

The official description also noted that Carby Musk “features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake — it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH.” The website also noted that the Drake-scented candle comes with a price tag of $80, while the other four candles are priced at $48.

Apart from Carby candles, the other four candles Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka are currently sold out, reports InStyle. Reportedly, Sweeter Tings has an addictive and nostalgic Oriental Gourmand fragrance with the subtleties of comfort and goodness, while Williamsburg Sleepover has a genderless and luminous floral-woody musk fragrance that captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights.

The candle Muskoka comes with an oriental woody fragrance that emulates the smouldering warmth of burning woods, golden embers, and the feeling of being cosy by the fire. Whereas Good Thoughts has a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for captivating positive energy.

While it’s unclear when Carby Musk will be available to the public, but Comic Book claims that Drake’s friends (including Steph and Ayesha Curry, Norm Powell, and Kyle Lowry) have the scented candle.

