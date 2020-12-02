Here is a piece of great news for fans desperately waiting for Wonder Woman 1984. The movie will be the first film to release in 4K on HBO. We are eagerly waiting to see Gal Gadot facing off against comic antagonists Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), that too in 1980’s setting.

The movie was originally expected to release in December 2019, but due to many delays, including the outbreak of coronavirus, the movie kept getting postponed. But finally, we get to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max as well as in theatres on the Christmas Day.

Speaking about HBO Max, the platform is just six months old and it is yet to provide an option to stream content in 4K. HBO Max’s competitors Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Netflix already have the 4K streaming option. But HBO Max still offers 1080p as its highest resolution quality. HBO Max product Chief Andy Forssell announced in June that their high priority was to provide 4K HDR to the audience.

And finally, with Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins has announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first movie to stream in 4K on HBO Max. Taking to Twitter, Jenkins wrote, “Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on

@hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!!”

Well, how excited are you to stream Wonder Woman 1984 in 4K on HBO Max? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

