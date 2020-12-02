



Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the world. The Iron Man actress shares two kids with ex-husband and singer Chris Martin named Appe Martin and Moses Martin.

Earlier today, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad were spotted sharing an intimate kiss in the Hamptons and it’ll surely remind you of your teenage years.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Don’t Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk look cute together? Totally!

The couple was seen wearing cozy clothes with the Iron Man actress donning a make-up free look and a jacket with a fur collar. Brad on the other hand wore a cardigan and paired it with an oversized coat.

Back in September on her 48th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a n*ked picture of herself and captioned it, “In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes”

Goop is Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand which is a successful lifestyle brand with unique products like candles that are named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ and ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’.

Gwyneth Paltrow launched her v*gina scented candle, ‘This Smells Like My V*gina, at the start of this year. This product, made of geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar along with Damask rose and ambrette seeds, cost $75.

After ‘This Smells Like My V*gina,’ Gwyneth Paltrow launched another candle, ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm.’ It is made from a blend of tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose. Her third candle, ‘This Smells Like My Prenup’ followed it. This candle is made from a blend of grapefruit and citrus bergamot with supple ripened raspberry.

Did y’all Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow’s mushy pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

