Initially, only 4 of the 6 original Avengers had their stand-alone movies but not it is all set to change. While we all know a Black Widow movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, is in the making, several images from Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner suggest that his solo venture is also in the works.

And now, as per recent reports, looks like this actor may feature in both upcoming films. Wondering who? Well, scroll down, and you will get the answer.

As reported by thedirect, Florence Pugh who will be making her debut as Yelena Belova in the upcoming MCU film Black Widow is joining the cast. The portal wrote that Florence, who plays an assassin in the Marvel film, reprise her Marvel role in the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

The site further reported that even though the exact details of Florence Pugh’s role is unknown, a source informed them that Pugh’s Yelena would have a Ronin-inspired costume. This outfit is said to be similar to the suit that Clint Barton aka Hawkeye wore in Avengers: Endgame. When she will slip in the costume is still not know, but reports state that it will be at one point in the series.

The portal further added that Marvel Studios has big plans for Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It stated that Cate Shortland’s Black Widow would ‘propel’ Yelena’s storyline forward. This could mean that we may see her as the new Black Widow aka taking on the mantle in Natasha’s stead.

During an interview during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, in a conversation with Comic Book, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige suggested that a number of crossovers will take place in the MCU. Some of these upcoming crossover films include a the Disney+ series Falcon & Winter Soldier as well as WandaVision. This cross over of Black Widow and Hawkeye is something we will all be waiting for.

Hawkeye will star Jeremy Renner and will introduce Marvel character Kate Bishop for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per reports, Hailee Steinfeld may step into the role, but there is still no confirmation on the same.

