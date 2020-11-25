Harry Styles and Florence Pugh coming together for their period thriller had everyone excited. Fans especially have been stuck to the internet for any minute update about the project. Recently the shoot of the film came to a halt after a set member was tested positive of COVID-19. While that left the fans a bit upset, the goss today will bring a smile on their faces. Some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film have made it to the internet and below is all you need to know about the same. Also, do not miss the pictures.

Alongside Harry and Florence, Don’t Worry Darling also stars Star Trek actor Chris Pine and Humans actress Gemma Chan and is being helmed by Booksmart director Olivia Wilde. Making their way to the internet are a few BTs pictures now.

In the pictures that have gone viral, we can see Harry Styles and Florence Pugh busy in some conversation between the shoot. The set up is that of a very grand party. Harry can be seen dressed in a crisp tuxedo looking his dapper self. While, Pugh can be seen rocking a baby pink gown with a retro hairdo giving the perfect period vibes that the film wants.

Not just that, the surrounding in the viral picture suggests that the cast and crew is taking necessary precautions and following the guidelines. Extras can be seen wearing their masks when the cameras aren’t rolling. Cat h the pictures right below.

Jack and Alice on the set of #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/QkPOkpWqZY — DON’T WORRY DARLING SPOILERS ᴰᵂᴰ (@DWDspoilers) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde recently in an interview, revealed how Harry Styles stepping in Don’t Worry Darling called for a celebration for her. “We knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care,” Wilde said while talking to Vogue.

Don’t Worry Darling does not have a fixed release date yet. The cast had to stop shooting due to the COVID-19 spotting. Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and the team were expected to get back on the sets after completing a 2-week quarantine.

