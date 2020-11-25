Harry Styles is the first One Direction member who earned as many as 3 Grammys 2021 nominations. The singer has received nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar, and Best Music Video for Adore You. Despite the big mark, fans are furious. Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Grammys 2021 nominations were unveiled yesterday. Beyonce is leading the list with as many as 9 nominations. BTS, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift are some other artists who have bagged nominations this year.

However, Harry Styles fans are upset over the fact that the Don’t Worry Darling actor has not received any nomination in the Album Of The Year category. In addition to that, none of the tracks has been listed in the Song Of The Year category. We cannot deny the fact that Watermelon Sugar was on another high for some of the fans. So indeed, the disappointment will come their way.

Just not that, many of the Harry Styles fans even supported The Weeknd. The Starboy singer too was snubbed and did not receive a single nomination despite a successful album like After Hours.

“harry styles def got snubbed with no album of the year nom. that album slappppped,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote, “if harry wins and they play watermelon sugar instead of the trumpets in fine line i will fist fight everyone who worked on the grammys”

A fan tweeted, “I know @Harry_Styles got a few Grammy nominations.. but I can’t help but feel as if he should have gotten more. No one made a better album this year. Man shrugging”

“dear grammy’s, when harry walks to the stage to get his award, i’m expecting you to play fine line. NOT watermelon sugar. FINE. LINE. thank you very much,” a user wrote.

Another fan commented, “Good lord no HARRY STYLES FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR EITHER?!? Im disgusted but just have to remember grammys have always been a joke!”

