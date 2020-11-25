Christina Perri has shared the most tragic news this morning of her stillborn daughter passing away on her official Instagram account and fans are mourning the loss with the singers by pouring in all the love for the family.

A Thousand Years singer was hospitalized due to pregnancy complications and shares a two-year-old daughter with husband Paul Costabile named Carmella.

Holding her daughter’s hand, Christina Perri captioned the picture, “last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts🤍”

That is indeed heartbreaking. Reacting to Christina’s post on Instagram her fans and friends from all around the world started pouring their hearts out to it. Amanda Kloots reacted and wrote, “Oh my mama. I’m beyond sorry for your loss. I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Holding your family in my heart.”

Reacting to Christina Perri’s Instagram post, singer Melissa Molinaro wrote, “Christina, My God…I am so very sorry for this unthinkable tragedy. I am sending you so much love and will be praying for you and your family. I am here for you whatever you need🤍🙏🏼”

Finneas also reacted to the post and wrote, “Oh my god, I am So sorry for your loss. Sending all my love to you all”.

Earlier this month, A Thousand Years singer shared the pictures of her maternity shoot on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note along with it. Sharing the first picture on the photo-sharing site, Christina Perri captioned it, “i never wanted to do a maternity shoot. i didn’t take any photos when i was pregnant with carmella because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in January, everything changed for me. i truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman. i am so blown away by what our bodies can do. i don’t know if i’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time i’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body🤍”

May God give you the strength to overcome this loss, Christina! We are all keeping you and your family in prayers.

