On Monday we celebrated the birth anniversary of late Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, and yesterday his dream project Mera Naam Joker completed 50 years. Released on 18th December 1970, the film has been too close to its master.

An old interview of Raj Kapoor has been going viral on social media. In the video, he humbly talks about how some films work, and some don’t. He very sweetly addresses Mera Naam Joker as the failed child who only got closer to him with time.

He says, “They say a mother can bear seven children, but they can’t decide their fate. She is the mother to them all; they are equally dear to her. But she can’t deal out luck; each has his own destiny and success. So if you ask which film is dearer to me? They are all my own. But some had their own magic and were a great success, and some weren’t.”

“Life is like that, and perhaps so are films. The film that fails is like a child that lags behind. The one that succeeds earns praises and kudos, in any case. But the child that lags behind grows closer to you. So there is this film ‘Mera Naam Joker’, that is very dear to me because it wasn’t a success. Another such film is ‘Jaagte Raho’, which wasn’t a success as well. So these are two of my special children, maybe they had a limp, I didn’t have such a pretty face or whatever for some reason they didn’t run. Perhaps they were so extraordinary that no one understood them. As I said, a mother can’t decide her children’s fate,” concluded Raj Kapoor.

