The heist action thriller film, ‘Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins’, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, was released on Netflix on 25th April 2025. But it failed to impress many critics and viewers. In case you are interested in watching some deftly crafted and slick heist films, then we recommend you check out these entertaining and gripping movies on OTT.

Hell or High Water (Release Year – 2016)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Set in West Texas, the film revolves around two brothers – a divorced father (Chris Pine) and an ex-con (played by Ben Foster). The duo plans a series of heists and targets the branches of The Texas Midland Bank, which intends to foreclose on their family ranch. But on their trail is a relentless Texas Ranger (played by Jeff Bridges), who is about to retire from his job. Will the brothers be able to execute their last robbery and save their family ranch?

Baby Driver (Release Year – 2017)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Plot: This Edgar Wright-directed crime actioner features Ansel Elgort in the titular role of a partially hearing-impaired getaway driver who is a rare talent behind the wheel. He works for a coercive crime boss (played by Kevin Spacey) and wants to get away to have a life with his girlfriend (played by Lily James). But an ill-fated heist threatens his dream of living a crime-free life.

The Italian Job (Release Year – 2003)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar)

Plot: Directed by F. Gary Gray, the heist action flick follows a group of thieves led by John Bridger (Donald Sutherland) and Charlie Croker (Mark Wahlberg). But they are betrayed and left for dead by one of their crew members (Edward Norton) after a successful heist in Venice. Charie plans a high-stakes gold heist to exact revenge from the traitor and takes the help of John’s daughter and a skilled safe-cracker (Charlize Theron).

Focus (Release Year – 2015)

Streaming Platform – Netflix

Plot: The slick crime caper features Hollywood superstar Will Smith, who plays the role of a gifted and seasoned conman. But when his former lover and disciple (played by Margot Robbie) suddenly comes back into his life in the middle of a high-stakes con job, it catches him off guard. Will he be able to accomplish his latest mission?

Mission: Impossible (Release Year – 1996)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Plot: Helmed by Brian De Palma, the immensely popular spy actioner features Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise in the role of a daredevil agent, Ethan Hunt, who goes on a secret assignment in Prague, but the mission goes south. When he is wrongly accused of the failed mission, Ethan Hunt must use his skills to find the real culprit, and that too without any backup from his organization.

Aankhen (Release Year – 2002)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Lionsgate Play

Plot: Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah (of Namastey London fame), the film’s basic plot follows the story of a genius but eccentric banker, Vijay Singh Rajput (played by Amitabh Bachchan), who is unjustly fired from his bank and decides to take revenge. He shortlists three blind men (played by Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal), hires a school teacher (Sushmita Sen), and trains them to execute an intricately planned bank robbery.

Wrath of Man (Release Year – 2021)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play

Plot: Helmed by Guy Ritchie, the action thriller follows a newly hired cash truck security guard (played by Jason Statham), whose incredible precision skills are revealed during an attempted heist. His colleagues begin to wonder about his mysterious past, but they are unaware of his real motive and his violent ways.

Special 26 (Release Year – 2013)

Streaming Platform – Google Play, YouTube (Rent)

Plot: Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, this fast-paced period heist thriller follows a gang of con artists led by a disgruntled man, Ajju (Akshay Kumar), who pose as CBI and Income Tax officers to rob affluent businessmen and corrupt politicians. But when a real CBI officer (Manoj Bajpayee) plans to catch the elusive gang, Ajju must race against time to execute his toughest heist ever. The film also features Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kajal Aggarwal, Rajesh Sharma, and Divya Dutta in important roles.

Ocean’s Eleven (Release Year – 2001)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Plot: Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the ultra-stylish heist flick follows a suave thief, Danny Ocean (played by George Clooney), who plans to execute the most elaborate casino heist ever. With the help of his hand-picked crew, Danny targets to rob three casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), the girlfriend of his ex-wife (played by Julia Roberts). The film also features Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Don Cheadle, among others.

The Thomas Crown Affair (Release Year – 1999)

Streaming Platform – MGM Amazon Channel (Amazon Prime Video)

Plot: Helmed by John McTiernan, the romantic heist movie features ‘Golden Eye’ actor Pierce Brosnan as a bored super-rich man, Thomas Crown. When he steals a priceless painting from a museum, he finds himself entangled in a seductive game of cat and mouse with a sharp insurance investigator (played by Rene Russo).

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Guide To All Seasons of Bravo Reality Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News