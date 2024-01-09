Comedian Keven Hart is all set to set the screens ablaze with Lift, an action-heist comedy picture helmed by F. Gary Gray. In his upcoming film, part of his multiyear deal with streaming platform Netflix, Hart will brave a set of challenging circumstances while on his way to stealing $500 million.

In the Netflix film, a multinational team must collaborate to steal $500 million worth of gold from a commercial aircraft.

Netflix’s Lift: Release Date

On May 22, 2023, Netflix revealed that Lift will premiere on Friday, January 12, 2024. The movie will debut on the streaming platform at 3:00 AM ET.

Is There A Trailer For Netflix’s Lift?

Netflix dropped the official Lift trailer on November 6, 2023. Here is the link to the trailer:

In the trailer, Kevin Hart as Cyrus is seen in his habitat, being admonished by Abby Gladwell, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The high-profile thief is accused of identity theft and is drawn into the high-stakes job of conducting a heist mid-air.

The trailer effectively immerses the viewer in the fast-paced, action-driven world of the film.

Netflix’s Lift: Cast

Kevin Hart portrays Cyrus, the leader of the Lift squad and an experienced burglar who is persuaded to collaborate with the authorities on a final theft.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, an Interpol agent who wowed everyone as Black Mirror’s party animal Kelly, will portray Abby Gladwell. Vincent D’Onofrio will perform as the master of disguise Denton, a close friend and essential member of Cyrus’ squad. Úrsula Corberó will feature as the team’s wheelwoman, Camila, an unmatched getaway driver. Magnus, played by Billy Magnussen, is the amiable safecracker on the crew.

Early on in Lift, Jacob Batalon plays the enigmatic digital artist N8, whose role is closely guarded, much like many other aspects of his enigmatic performance. Played by acclaimed actor Jean Reno, investment banker Lars Jorgensen hides a life committed to financial terrorism behind his reputation as a law-abiding citizen.

Australian actor Sam Worthington portrays Abby’s Interpol supervisor Huxley, who persuades her to let Cyrus into their circle of trust.

Netflix’s Lift: Plot

In the latest film from director F. Gary Gray, a group of skilled thieves is enlisted to stop a terrorist strike by carrying out their specialty: robbing the wealthy. There’s nothing complex about it—it’s just a lift!

The whole thing is jaw-dropping because the theft will occur while the aircraft is in mid-air. If they hope to succeed, the group of thieves in Lift must set aside any potential fear of heights.

