2004’s hit movie Mean Girls has a cult popularity, returning after two decades in a new package. Cady Heron by Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams’ Regina George, and the Plastics stayed with the audiences and have become an intricate part of pop culture even today. After a successful Broadway adaptation, it will hit the theatres this Friday with Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, and Christopher Briney in the crucial roles.

Recently, the OG star of the OG film, Lindsay Lohan, and others attended the Mean Girls premiere looking all exquisitely charming. Tina Fey, Megan Thee Stallion, Busy Philipps, and Jane Krakowski were also at the premiere. Lindsay rocked NYC premiere night in a black cut-out dress with a revealing back. She played the lead role of Cady Herron in previous films. Lohan sported winged liner with loose curls as a hairstyle.

For those unaware of the new Mean Girls movie, here’s all you need to know!

Cast

Tina Fey as Ms Norbury and Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall will return in the 2024 Mean Girls. Ashley Park, who played Gretchen in the Broadway musical, is also in the movie. Angourie Rice and Renee Rapp will be the leads; we mentioned that earlier in this report. Besides them, the film will also have Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika Vandanapu, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Mahi Alam, and Jon Hamm. Additionally, Auli’i Cravalho is reportedly among the cast members.

Plot

The 2024 rendition of the 2004 classic will have the same storyline. The previous film was a comedy-drama, but this one will be a musical comedy. Like its predecessor, this has also been penned by the talented Tina Fey.

Rice’s Cady Heron gets accepted as part of The Plastics, ruled by Rapp’s Regina George and her minions, Gretchen, played by Bebe Wood, and Karen, by Avantika. However, Cady makes the mistake of falling for Briney’s character, Aaron Samuels, as the cinephiles would know he was Regina’s ex-boyfriend. After that, things turn into complete chaos, and it would be fun to see how these actors play their parts.

Mean Girls (2024) vs Mean Girls (2004)- What’s different!

The upcoming version of the film will focus on feminism, calling out sex, bullying, and other woke issues. Social media is also said to play an essential role in it and how it works in spreading lies and giving power to bullies outside school.

Mean Girls Trailer

In November last year, Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for the 2024 musical comedy, and the final trailer came out on January 3rd, 2024. Check it out here:

Where can you Watch Mean Girls?

Mean Girls (2024) is slated to be released in theatres on 12th January 2024. It will come on Paramount+ later on. The movie was initially announced as a Paramount+ original film.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Daredevil: Born Again Production Update, Cast & More; Here’s All We Know About This Charlie Cox Led MCU Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News