As part of MCU Phase 5, Marvel Studios’ Echo will premiere on Disney+. The Hawkeye spinoff show will present the characters’ backstory and delve into Native American culture.

The upcoming season of Echo will establish crucial alliances and rivalries for the superhero universe. Echo will have a diverse cast, including several actors of Native American descent. Other returning characters include Kingpin and Daredevil.

MCU’s Echo: Release Date

On January 9, 2024, all of Echo’s episodes will be released together. While previous MCU shows released episodes every week, Echo will be the first to premiere as a whole series.

Where To Watch MCU’s Echo?

All Marvel Studios’ Echo episodes will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+. The subscription for the streaming platform costs $9.99 a month in the U.S.

Viewers can also view the episodes on Hulu.

Is There A Trailer For MCU’s Echo?

Marvel Studios released the trailer for Echo on November 3, 2023. In the trailer, an ice cream vendor drives away a young and deaf Maya Lopez. Wilson Fisk then bludgeons the vendor. The ensuing violence sets the tone for the entire series that will follow.

According to the trailer, Maya must deal with her deep-seated rage as the trailer progresses. She must learn to rein her abilities and triumph over her foes.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Echo: The Cast

Alaqua Cox plays the titular role in Echo. Devery Jacobs, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and other Native American and Indigenous Canadian actors make up Echo’s cast.

Zahn McClarnon, who played William Lopez in Hawkeye, will play the father of Maya and the former boss of the Tracksuit Mafia. McClarnon most likely won’t be seen outside of flashback scenes.

Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Kingpin. Additionally, Charlie Cox will be playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil once more. Furthermore, ScreenRant reports that Krysten Ritter might return to her Jessica Jones character in the upcoming show.

MCU’s Echo: The Plot

Maya Lopez debuted as Daredevil’s supporting character in Marvel Comics‘ 1999 run of Daredevil #9. The MCU character is a deaf Native American woman with martial arts training who uses a prosthetic leg.

According to the official plot synopsis, Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, tries to reconcile her desire for a life of crime as the violent heir of Wilson Fisk (nicknamed Kingpin) and her Native American heritage. The first episode will introduce us to Maya Lopez and her troubles.

Echo is frequently seen as Daredevil’s sidekick in Marvel Comics. The two share a remarkable camaraderie, and it makes sense that he would be in her first series.

Lopez’s origin story is another topic of discussion in the series. Due to this, it is expected that some of the narratives will be presented through flashbacks to Lopez’s early years, focusing on her combat training, developing a relationship with Kingpin, and accepting her deafness.

Marvel Studios’ Echo will premiere on January 9, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Disney+.

