Aadil Jaipuri is pumped up for his debut music video with wild buffaloes music

Grandson of a legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri,Aadil Jaipuri ,who has worked as a child actor ,is now a matured actor and making his debut with a music video with Wild Buffaloes music.The romantic song is called Sajjan, sung by Ankit Tiwari.

Aadil Jaipuri lived his passion for acting ever since he was young. ‘Do Aankhen baara haath’, ‘Laawaaris’, ‘Hadh’ and TV shows like ‘Zindagi Teri meri Kahani’, ‘Saamnewali Khidki Mein’, ‘Shhh … Koi hai’, ‘Aangan’, ‘Kaise kahoon’, etc are projects he has worked in. Aadil is the grandson of legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri who has penned evergreen songs like, ‘Badan pe sitare lapete hue’, ‘Zindagi ek Safar Hai Suhana’, ‘Jaane Kahan gaye woh din’, ‘Sun sahiba sun’, ‘Baharon Phool barsaao mera Mehboob aaya Hai’ and many more.

Over the years, Aadil trained himself in dance and worked on his body focusing on strength and aesthetics. Recently, his music video with Wild Buffaloes Music, a new music label, that released its romantic song, ‘Saajan’, sung by Ankit Tiwari, was launched in front of the media and received a lot of positive response.

“Shying away from hard work is something that was never wired in me and I am glad that it wasn’t. When Divyansh, the director of my music video told me that he required me to cut down muscle mass and get leaner, I was like man, this is going to be a ride. Because the shoot was coming up in like 20 days and I had to cut roughly 7kgs. However, I knew one thing, what has to be done, has to be done and I achieved it”, said Aadil.

The music video, set in an apocalyptic world of a Zombie rampage, showcased Aadil and his on screen love interest, Kashika Kapoor as two passionate lovers and trained dancers, amongst whom, Kashika is infected by the virus that will turn her into a zombie any moment. Aadil’s last wish is to dance with her one last time. “Despite being a trained dancer, when I heard the concept from Divyansh, I knew this will be

challenging because this was not just a dance sequence but I also had to emote my pain of losing my love to a virus and yet dance my heart out with her. It was a complete package and a brilliant concept to showcase my talent and honestly, Divyansh’s clarity and Kashika’s performance were two big supports”, expressed Aadil.

Shubhankar Jadhav, the choreographer and the editor of this music video designed the dance moves keeping their emotions and pain in mind and Aadil and Kashika have done a brilliant job in performing them rightly. When asked about his experience of working with Aadil, Shubhankar said, “Seeing Aadil bhai cut down was a treat for me. He is so hardworking that I was free in my head when I thought of certain steps that would require him to express the right emotions and dance along with them.”

When Divyansh was asked about his thought behind casting Aadil for this music video, he said, “What more would I want in an artist, when he is brilliant with his performance as an actor, dances well and knows how to blend emotions and dance together. In addition I wanted an aesthetically fit artist and having known Aadil since ever, I knew he will give his all to bring me the look I wanted. Also, it’s a treat directing him for he exactly gives me what I want.” He further added, “It was so satisfying to hear from Aadil when he told me that what he achieved physically wasn’t his best and that he could have been a lot better but the crunch of time didn’t give him the chance to do so. However, wait for a few more months and you will see him at his ‘lean muscular’ best.”

Aadil is all pumped up for his debut and preparing up to return to big screen. His music video is available on the Wild Buffaloes Music YouTube channel and the song is out on music streaming platforms.

Song Link :

