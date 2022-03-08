The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves to one and all in the industry on June 14, 2020. His death not only created a stir on social media, but also left his fans shocked. Now more than 1.5 years after his death, SSR’s former girlfriends Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon were seen greeting each other.

This afternoon, we came across a heartwarming video of Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon bumping into each other during their latest outing. The two actresses, who were connected through the late Sushant Singh Rajput, were seen greeting each other while exchanging smiles.

Soon after the video of Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon’s recently meeting surfaced online, fans got nostalgic as they missed SSR. For their latest appearance, Kriti Sanon looked ethereal in a power blue and white saree which she paired with a strappy backless blouse, while Ankita sported a casual look. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Oh God Ankita kitna showoff karne Lagi hai after marraige just walk fast n go she wants camera attention and even her hubby non filmi phir bhi tc of ur hair transplant bhai sahib.”

Another said, “Ex girlfriends of SSR”. A netizens also said, “Sushant Singh rajput ki jai ho”

A user even wrote, “Missing that one connection between both..” Watch the video below:

On SSR’s first death anniversary, Kriti Sanon took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for the late actor. She posted a collage of photos of them together from their film, Raabta and wrote, “The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test.. 2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds… Today, it feels so painfully weird to know. That You and I are not in the same world anymore.”

“Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere. I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in… But i pray that you are happy and at peace whichever world you are in.. #sush,” read her note further.

Ankita Lokhande, on the other hand, shared a couple of videos and wrote alongside, “This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalet,” while the caption of the other video, “Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished. Diwali 2011.”

