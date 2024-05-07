Katy Perry’s Mom was reportedly hoodwinked by an AI Image of her daughter attending the Met Gala, prompting a hilarious text exchange between them. On Monday, May 6, The California Gurls singer, who skipped the Met Gala, appeared to share a text message in which her Mother was fooled by a fabricated image of her attending the coveted fashion event of the year in New York.

In the text, her Mom, seemingly impressed by her ensemble, wrote, “Ha Feather! I didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown. You look like the Rose Parade; you are your own float.” An amused Katy Perry, who was not at the event, replied: “lol mom, the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

In a caption of the post, the pop star explained that she had skipped the gala this year because he had to work. Katy Perry wrote, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

The post triggered a barrage of amused reactions online, with a user declaring, “Even when she’s not there, SHE’S THERE! WINNER.” Another said, “DAISY YOUR MOM IS THE BEST ILY.”

While Katy Perry, who was deemed the Ultimate Met Gala Theme Queen in 2022 by Vogue, skipped the event this year, she has been known to make some of the boldest style statements since 2009.

During the “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion” gala, Perry made her debut in a stunning blue Tommy Hilfiger gown. In the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, she made a remarkable appearance in a Versace ensemble featuring massive angel wings. She went with Oscar de la Renta for her most recent Met Gala appearance in 2022.

This year, Rihanna also missed the gala after coming down with the flu. Meanwhile, guests on the red carpet included the Kardashian/Jenner clan, singers Lizzo and Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and more A-list and internet celebrities.

