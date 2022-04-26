Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for her films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Tanu Weds Manu series, and many more. She is also well known for her being blunt and honest about her opinions. She once even slammed Ranbir Kapoor for refusing to comment on politics.

Back in 2019, Kangana was celebrating the success of her then released film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi along with co-star Ankita Lokhande. During the media interaction, she was asked whether she has any aspiration of joining politics or participating in an election campaign.

As reported by news agency IANS, Kangana Ranaut had said, “I don’t have any intention to join politics or an election campaign of a political party. Many people feel that I want to enter politics but that’s not true. There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor where he has been seen talking in an interview that ‘We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?’ But I feel because of this country’s people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person.”

The National award-winning actress was referring to Ranbir‘s old interview wherein he was asked why he shied away from making any political statement. To which the Brahmastra actor said that he doesn’t follow politics as it makes no difference to his life. He also said that he lives a satisfying life as he has all the basic needs.

Kangana Ranaut further said, “If talking about politics can hamper my career then let it be. I also have a regular supply of water and electricity at my home but that doesn’t mean that I will not talk about other issues. This has to change and the media should change that.”

“I feel you shouldn’t distance yourself from issues of the country. In a democracy, you should speak about how the government has performed and also speak about your political inclination as a youth of this country. You cannot say why should I talk about politics when I get all the facilities. I don’t understand why they think of their career so much that they don’t have anything to do with their own country?,” Kangana said.

