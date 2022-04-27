From Bollywood, there is only one out and out commercial masala film that has released in 2022, Bachchan Pandey. The film could have started well but was caught in The Kashmir Films whirlpool. Now the film’s producer is coming with another film in the same zone, Heropanti 2. Sequel to a hit movie that launched Tiger Shroff in the industry, this one by Ahmed Khan is carrying good prospects.

What has done the trick especially is the second promo that indeed projected the herogiri of Tiger Shroff well, hence raising its prospects. The film is coming across as an unabashed entertainer designed for the masses, something which is a boon since that’s what audiences age digging on currently. With the right mix of action, drama, romance, music, hero-villain face-off and emotions, the film is aiming for the audiences in the interiors, which is a plus for it.

Of course, there is going to be competition at the single screens from KGF: Chapter 2 which is still doing great guns. On the other hand at the multiplexes it would have to contend with Runway 34 which is a classy film with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan as the heavyweights in there. That would make it quite a task for Heropanti 2 to go out there and make an impression.

In regular circumstances, a start of 12-14 crores would have been on the cards. However for now even if it starts at 8-10 crores, it would be good enough for it to go out there and build further over the weekend.

