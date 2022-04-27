Tiger Shroff is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Heropanti 2. The trailer grabbed the netizens’ attention as it was full of action and drama. Although the film will be clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, but there are expectations that the Ahmed Khan directorial will do wonders at the box office. As of now, the advance bookings for only Shroff’s film has opened and let’s find out what it looks like.

The upcoming romantic action film is a sequel to the 2014 movie of the same name. Apart from Tiger, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main antagonist, Laila, while Tara Sutaria as the leading lady, Inaaya.

In Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will be reprising his character Babloo Ranawat from the prequel film. Scroll down below to know the advance booking for the film in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

Although 2 days are still left for the film’s release but Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 is creating a lot of buzzes and currently 40% of the shows are already booked.

Delhi

More than Mumbai, a lot of theatres in the capital city have started the advance booking. Interestingly, more than 60% of shows are already booked and they’re filling faster.

Chandigarh

Although a handful of cinema halls have opened the advance booking but seems like the people of Chandigarh are really eager to watch Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2. Currently, 40% are booked.

Pune

Even Pune is showing a great response as 40% of shows for the action flick are already booked.

Kolkata

Seems like we have a winner here, the city has shown the most incredible response. In Kolkata, more than 80% of shows are already booked and they’re filling faster than expected.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai

Among all the cities, these 3 cities are showing a very dull response for Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2. Even the theatre count is very low compared to other regions.

